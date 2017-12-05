Menu
New cafe is an entree to Gallery

ON A PLATE: Entrees operator David Lorenzo takes a break from putting the finishing touches on the new food venue at the Grafton Regional Gallery.
Adam Hourigan
THE opening of the Grafton Regional Gallery cafe may be as eagerly awaited as the upcoming Archibald exhibit, and there's only another week to wait.

Next Tuesday, David Lorenzo will open Entrees Grafton Regional Gallery and with the anticipation building, he said he is confident people will come back to the once popular location.

"I thought we'd do something different, so I thought we'd do meals that are all entrees,” he said.

"So people can come and share, or if they want a main, order two meals from our menu.”

Mr Lorenzo said there was a wide variety of tapas-style offerings, including lots of fresh seafood, and even some Australian bush tucker. A salad bar with 14 salads for lunch and dinner and would also cater for people with food allergies.

The cafe will open Tuesday to Sunday with lunches from 10am-4pm, and dinner available 6-9pm on Friday and Saturday night with live music on Friday.

The venue is fully licensed, and Mr Lorenzo said he was looking forward to the opening.

"It's such a lovely venue, it'd be even great for people to have meetings here, it's absolutely beautiful,” he said.

