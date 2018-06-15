New candidate has voters pleased they can back their party

Shooters Fishers and Farmers heavyweight Robert Brown MLC meets with party faithful at the announcement that Steve Cansdell would be the party's candidate in the 2019 State Election.

THE EMERGENCE of Steve Cansdell has finally given would-be members of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party someone to support.

When Mr Cansdell announced he would be running for the SFF in next year's NSW Election its members made the trek to the Grafton Hotel on Tuesday to show their support.

For local SFF branch secretary Donald Parsons, it was a chance to have his wishes represented at the ballot box.

"I've always voted conservative and supported the Nationals at election time in the lower house,” Mr Parsons said.

"But I've been a member of the SFF and always been wanting to support them.”

Mr Parsons is also the president of the Clarence branch of the Sporting Shooters of Australia, with 450 members Valley wide.

"I would say most of them are like me, wanting to support the Shooters and Fishers,” he said.

"There are five shooting clubs in the Clarence Valley and I would say the majority of members would likely vote for Steve.”

Mr Parsons said he remembered Mr Cansdell as a reliable representative who stood up for the wishes of his electorate when he stood as a National.

Pinnacles resident David Richardson made the trip into town when he heard Mr Cansdell would announce his candidacy.

"What he had to say today sounded very good to me,” Mr Richardson said. "And he has a very positive attitude.

"I've only moved here 12 months ago, so I don't know much about his past.

"But he seems to want to do more for country people, so I think it's a good move to have him here.”

Long-time party member Joe Colroneo was inspired to make the trip from Casino to show faith with the party.

"It's great to have a member in the electorate we can support,” Mr Colroneo said.

"I'm a great believer in what we do helping farmers and the fishing industry.

"I like what he said about the greyhound decision and his ideas for our young people.

"He seems very genuine.”

Mr Colroneo said Mr Cansdell's transgression, which forced him to resign from parliament seven years ago, and the way he owned up to it gave him confidence the party had made the right choice.

"He was very open about it when he spoke about it today,” he said.

"He was man enough to own up to it and take his bad medicine.”

Mr Colroneo said the issues Mr Cansdell said he would campaign on were close to the heart of country people.

"He wants to help the kids,” he said. "The kids are the future of our country.

"His plans to make sure young people have access to mental health services are supported in getting jobs is essential to our future.”