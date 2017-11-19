New carols event to ring out over Grafton

The Clarence River Dance Academy dance Let it Snow at their annual concert. They will perform at this year's Grafton Carols By Candlelight.

The Clarence River Dance Academy dance Let it Snow at their annual concert. They will perform at this year's Grafton Carols By Candlelight. Adam Hourigan Photography

Have you got your singing voice ready? The Clarence Valley is gearing up for a magnificent new Christmas spectacular run by Rotary Grafton Midday Club and the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus on December 2. The new Carols by Candlelight event venue will be held at the lovely fig tree lined setting on the Alumy Creek Reserve, Lawrence Road and the evening is replacing the usual Market Square Carols in Grafton this year and is gearing up to be a much bigger planned event.

Freshly returned from the USA, the Clarence River Dance Academy will be strutting their stuff on a dance stage provided by Grafton Hire, performing with a live 60 piece orchestra and chorus on a much larger stage behind them, presenting a musical Christmas program that will cater for all ages.

Our guest vocalist Monica Trapaga will be flown in especially by REX Airlines free of charge and will sing a variety of entertainment from traditional carols to some lighter well-known Christmas songs. Prime Possum will also make an appearance. Rotary Grafton Midday Club are hoping you will hear the sounds of Christmas cheer from the balconies of South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, who are another wonderful sponsor for this event. Plenty of light will be shed on the night also with the help of McGrath's Electrical, supplying our generated power and Flexihire the car parking portable lighting.

A BBQ steak or sausage sandwich will be supplied from the Grafton Rotary Club. Together with coffee from Kyle's Coffee, hot dogs and ice cream from I-Scream and mini pancakes from Pillow Puff Pancakes, there is a variety of food stalls available on the night.

Free shuttle buses supplied by Grafton Busways will also be available, leaving and returning from Market Square Grafton and the centre of Skinner Street South Grafton from 4.30pm onwards. Car parking is also available inside the venue gates.

Gates open to the public at 5.30pm with the night concluding around 9pm. The event is an alcohol free public event for our community, however please free to bring your own picnic basket dinner, rug or fold up chair to participate. LED candles and programs will be supplied at a small cost.

Please check out the Face Book page at 'Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek' for the latest up to date details or sponsor radio 2GF and the Daily Examiner s. If inclement weather strikes, the Christmas cheer will continue at our wet weather venue, Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral