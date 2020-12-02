Menu
NEW CASE: Northern NSW resident tests positive to COVID-19

Rebecca Lollback
by
2nd Dec 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:03 PM
WHILE there have been no new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 in 130 days, the Northern NSW Local Health District has confirmed a Ballina Shire resident has tested positive after returning from overseas.

NNSWLHD chief executive, Wayne Jones, said the person was currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

It brings the local health district's number of cases to 62.

"This latest case is a Ballina Shire resident who acquired their infection overseas and has recently returned to Australia," Mr Jones said.

"This person is currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney, and will be released from isolation once health staff confirm that it is safe to do so.

"Across the district, more than 83,000 tests have now been done.

"Testing rates have dropped over the past month, and we continue to urge anyone with even mild symptoms to come forward for testing.

"Get tested on the day you get symptoms - don't wait to see if they go away.

"Assume it's COVID-19 until proven otherwise by a test, and remember there is no limit on how many tests you can have."

