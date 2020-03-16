Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health

New case of coronavirus emerges in Queensland

Chris Lees
by and CHRIS LEES
16th Mar 2020 8:17 AM

ANOTHER person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Queensland.

A worker at South32's Cannington mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The employee underwent testing after self-monitoring symptoms that met the testing criteria," the company said in a statement.

"The employee was on rostered time off and had not been onsite for several days when his symptoms presented."

coronaviruspromo

The statement said the man was now self-isolating at home and was under the management of the Townsville Public Health Authority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking every precaution to minimise any impact," the statement said.

"We are providing regular updates to employees and our recommendations are aligned with those of government and health authorities, including deferring travel and enforcing self-isolation for any employee, contractor or visitor who has returned from overseas."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks mine worker mining mt isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police ask for help with dog thefts

        premium_icon Police ask for help with dog thefts

        News Police are urging the public to come forward and help over reports of missing dogs in the area

        Alleged drug drivers caught after road spikes deployed

        premium_icon Alleged drug drivers caught after road spikes deployed

        Crime Three separate incidents highlight horror weekend of infringements on Northern...

        Brothers survive to fight another day in Premier League

        premium_icon Brothers survive to fight another day in Premier League

        Cricket 50+ PHOTOS: Disastrous collapse, rain delays and a heroic last stand

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Health BREAKING: A decision has been made about coronavirus school closures