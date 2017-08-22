New centre open and ready to help

OPENING DAY: Maclean Service NSW manager Peg Baynham, Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons and State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis officially opened the new Service NSW centre yesterday morning.

BY THE time Maclean's new one-stop shop, Service NSW, was officially opened yesterday, they had already had 200 people through the doors.

It's clear the motor registry 'cubicle' that once stood in its place is already a distant memory.

Manager Peg Baynham, who also runs the Grafton branch of Service NSW, said the new facilities which now act as a government contact point for government transactions like seniors cards and working with children checks as well as vehicle-related queries, aimed to simplify things for the public and provide good old-fashioned customer service.

"What we're about is making it easier for the customer, and the communities of the Lower Clarence who will really reap the benefits of Service NSW opening its doors and providing more than 800 different transactions," she said.

"There's really nothing we can't do, and being in the Maclean council chamber just makes it so much easier."

Ms Baynham said their motto when the Grafton branch opened was, "yes, now what's the question?", which was about making sure everyone left equipped with what they needed.

"That's what we aim for every day, we work with them to resolve all issues," she said.

The Maclean service will be manned by one full-time and one part time employee, with a driving assessor available twice a week.

State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he believed the new service would be welcomed by the community.

"Its a very welcoming government facility which is, quite frankly, unusual from my past experiences dealing with government departments," he laughed

"It's going to be well-received I know just like they are right across New South Wales.

"This is a multi-talented, multi-faceted, one stop shop."

Mr Gulaptis also said he believed it was one of the best initiatives to be introduced by the NSW Government since they came into power.

"It's a real success story," he said."

The Maclean Service NSW branch located at 50 River St, is open 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday.