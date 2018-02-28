New CEO inherits gold standard for region aged care

KINDEST CUT: Dougherty Villa patrons Dot and Bill Dougherty cut the cake for the 25th birthday of Dougherty Villa.

KINDEST CUT: Dougherty Villa patrons Dot and Bill Dougherty cut the cake for the 25th birthday of Dougherty Villa. Adam Hourigan Photography

THE new CEO at Dougherty Villa, Duncan McKimm said he has inherited the "gold standard” for aged care in the region, but won't allow the place to rest on its laurels.

Mr McKimm addressed a room full of residents, their families, carers and board members yesterday who gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the aged care pioneer in the region.

"Dougherty Villa is renowned locally and indeed more broadly, as a provider of top quality care, often referred to as the gold standard of aged care in Grafton,” Mr McKimm said.

"But we can always do better, and we strive to do that.

"The most pressing issue under consideration by board and management currently is extending this facility to provide 20 more bed places.

"This project has been under discussion for some time and next week a final decision will be made about whether to proceed to tender.”

Whether the project proceeds or is knocked back, Mr McKimm said he would continue to ensure Dougherty Villa continues to maintain its level of care with a minimum of disruption to the lives of residents.

"I'll be straight down to work figuring out how we can meet the community's needs in another way,” Mr McKimm said.

"As my father drummed into me all throughout my childhood - whatever you do, don't relax.”

Mr McKimm welcomed Villa patron Bill Dougherty OAM and his wife, Dot, who later did the honours cutting a specially made cake.

"At milestones like these, it gives us pause to remember our path to this point and think of what might be possible in the future,” Mr McKimm said.

"Of course, that future will be built on the successes we celebrate today.

"Measuring success is often a tricky thing, but in this case I think everyone would agree that our goal is to make sure our residents are living long and happy lives,” Mr McKimm told the gathering.