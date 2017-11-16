Menu
Grafton must become a tourist destination: new president

Justin James, the new president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, with Katie Kelemec and Glenn Thompson (left).
Justin James, the new president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, with Katie Kelemec and Glenn Thompson (left). Debrah Novak
by Bill North

NEWLY appointed Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Justin James has earmarked CCTV and tourism as top priorities in 2018.

The graphic designer was elected president for the next 12 months at the annual general meeting held at the Clocktower Hotel yesterday.

Since August the chamber has administered the roll out of CCTV cameras throughout Grafton and South Grafton business districts, which Mr James aims to complete next year.

"I also have a few ideas revolving around tourism," he said.

"We need to make Grafton a destination. I think the only way to do that is to have things to do when you get here. So that's going to be one of my main focuses."

Part of that increased focus is safeguarding the asset that puts Grafton on the map every October - its jacaranda trees.

"The fact is the majority of the avenues of jacarandas we have at the moment are all dying and not being replaced," he said. "So we need to pick up (the rate of) replanting.

Mr James believes it is crucial businesses react to the increased economic activity in the Clarence Valley before it's too late.

"Grafton has a lot of potential with all the new infrastructure projects at the moment," he said. "But it's very important local businesses actually do something while it's happening, not just waiting until it's over and wondering what happened.

"A lot of people who come here to work may even stay, so we need to look at enticing them with a reason to stay."

Mr James was vice-president in 2017 to Katie Kelemec, who stepped down for family reasons.

Topics:  cctv clarence tourism grafton chamber of commerce justin james

