New childcare site a perfect fit

Clarence Childhood Services Association, which has operated Clarence Family Day Care since 1984, are branching out to provide a new service in Yamba.

Manager Cristie Harris said she was feeling excited and nervous about the new Yamba Early Learning Centre, which was created in response to increasing demand in the Lower Clarence.

Thankfully it was a job made all the easier with the old Kangabunnaby’s site on Providence Court available to use.

“We recognised that our family day care service had no vacancies in the Lower River due to the high quality educators registered with our service and parent demand for quality child care,” she said.

“There was already a purpose build facility here for childcare which had a number of different lives (in the past).

“We recognised to meet our obligations of being a community-based organisation that we should take this opportunity to expand.”

Ms Harris said their expansion put them in the position of being the only not-for-profit long day care centre in the area and was the culmination of a number of years of reflection and planning.

They also wanted to ensure they could help cater for parents who needed to access a service at varying times of the day, so their opening hours are longer.

“We have quality professional educators who are focused on child development and that is now flowing through to enable us to expand into other early education and childcare ventures of which this is one,” she said.

“It is very exciting and really is a testament to everyone involved in our organisation, our committee, staff and educators.

“Everyone has been really supportive.”

Yamba Early Learning Centre is open now and operates at 2 Providence Court Monday to Friday 6.30am to 6.30pm.

They will be holding an open day and official opening on February 29.