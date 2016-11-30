New discount choice for Clarence Valley shoppers

Choice Discount Variety Store director Harsad Kumar gets ready for the opening of the Grafton store.

WHEN Choice Discount Variety Store director Harsad Kumar started looking to expand his business into NSW, he knew Grafton would be on his hit list.

"I got an opportunity to open up in NSW when Grafton Shoppingworld management approached me,"Mr Kumar said.

"I said okay, I've got a bit of confidence in Grafton.

"Previously one of my old staff members who used to work for me in Brisbane was from Grafton and would always say I should open here.

"Hopefully they support me quite well with the store in Grafton."

Choice Discount is planning on holding their grand opening tomorrow, and Mr Kumar said he and the staff were looking forward to the first day of the new store.

"It's taken us about three-and-a-half weeks to get to this point to be ready to open the store," Mr Kumar said.

"We've been working day and night to get everything up and running. I'm really looking forward to opening."

Mr Kumar said he did his homework on Grafton before deciding on opening the store, and was happy to be bringing more jobs to the area.

"I've hired all local residents of Grafton and they will be running and managing the store for me," he said.

"Grafton is one of the places I think I should do well. I hope that we will do well and if it works out good, we might be looking at other stores in NSW.

"It's like a family business and in Australia you always like to be helpful to the Australian people."