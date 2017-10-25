New code could curb progress says Mayor

Mayor Jim Simmons said the council doesn't have many Code of Conduct issues.

A TOUGH Code of Conduct proposed for local government councillors could make it harder for Clarence Valley Council to work with prospective developers says Mayor Jim Simmons.

NSW Local Government Minister Gabrielle Upton, revealed the proposed code, which toughened penalties for misbehaving councillors, this week.

Cr Simmons said the proposal had not been reported to councillors and he had only briefly looked

at it.

"People often criticise the council for not doing enough to attract new businesses to the area,” he said.

"From what I can see rules around meeting with businesses could make working with them more difficult.”

Cr Simmons said the council did not have a problem with Code of Conduct breaches.

"We had one brought against a current councillor which was dismissed as frivolous,” he said.

"There is another brought against a councillor, dismissed in court, which could come back to us.

"It's still on our books as a Code Violation and I'm sure that councillor wants it removed.”

Meanwhile, Cr Simmons said interviews for the position of director corporate, formerly occupied by new general manager Ashley Lindsay, had ended and a decision was expected in the next week.