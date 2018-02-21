New Coffs KMart opens next month

YES, we know it's not in Grafton, but now KMart will be that little bit closer for all you eager Clarence Valley shoppers.

The new Coffs Central KMart store will have its official opening on March 22 at 8am, and if social media is anything to go by, you may need to get there quick to bag some bargains.

The new store will showcase kids, home and clothing wear as part of the store, and if the much lauded bargains aren't enough, there will be a free gift bag for the first 250 customers who make a purchase, and a free cupcake for the first 400 customers.

The team from Paw Patrol will even be there for meet and greets with the kids from 9-11am.

The questions is, is it worth the drive down there, and should there still be one in Grafton?

We think we know the answer, but drop us a line, or answer the poll below.