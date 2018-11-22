New committee steer Buccaneers ship on right course

NEW CREW: Assistant Coach President's Cup Side and Coach of Womens Team in the Far North Coast Comp Patt Hughes, Assistant Coach President's Cup Side and Coach of Womens Team in the Far North Coast Comp Kris Thomson, Junior Co-ordinator Stacey Tarvit, Main Senior Coach President's Cup Side Leigh Bushell and newly appointed president of the Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club for 2019 and helping with junior's Andrew Bennett.

NEW CREW: Assistant Coach President's Cup Side and Coach of Womens Team in the Far North Coast Comp Patt Hughes, Assistant Coach President's Cup Side and Coach of Womens Team in the Far North Coast Comp Kris Thomson, Junior Co-ordinator Stacey Tarvit, Main Senior Coach President's Cup Side Leigh Bushell and newly appointed president of the Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club for 2019 and helping with junior's Andrew Bennett. Ebony Stansfield

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club is firing on all cylinders ahead of the 2019 Far North Coast Rugby Union season, with a new committee ready to steer the club into the new year.

Andrew Bennett is the newly appointed president of the rugby club for 2019, taking over from Adrian Miller.

Bennett said Miller had done a "tremendous job" in 2018, bringing an increase in crowd numbers, with more families and children attending games, increased player numbers and the premiership for the President's Cup outfit.

Bennett has enjoyed an extensive history with the club, acting as president and secretary in the past, and will bring that history into this roles.

He also played in Far North Coast zone in the 1970s, and again in the 1980s and when he came to Yamba in the 1990s he started coaching in 2000.

However, it was never his intention to return to a position on the board.

But given the fact most young people have families and other commitments which is the situation he is no longer in, he wanted to pitch in.

"I didn't want to see the club go backwards from such a great year and with really good people to work with I'm sure we will have a great season," Bennett said.

Leigh Bushell was announced as the head coach of the Buccaneers senior ranks, with long-term players Kris Thomson and Pat Hughes appointed as assistant coaches.

The club will also enter a women's team in the Far North Coast competition for the first time next season, with Thomson and Hughes to coach.

"It will be an exciting development and long overdue, particularly seeing as it's an Olympic sport now and (Australia) are the defending champions."

Bennett will also maintain a focus on the club's juniors acting in a joint co-ordinator role alongside Stacey Tarvit.

Tarvit said they would have under 14s, under 12s, under 10s and under 9s teams to play competitively and more than likely have an under 8s at home for training drills.

The club has put the call out for any interested players, both junior and senior, to get in contact at stacey_olo@hotmail.com over the coming months.