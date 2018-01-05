New crop of umpires get tick of approval

CRICKET: Clarence River Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association's newest members Tony Blanch and Dave Honeybrook have been given glowing reviews on their mid-season report cards, with cricket just over a week from returning to the Clarence fields.

The umpires association appeared to be in dire straits in terms of umpire stocks with the retiring of black and whites Terry Hickson and Terry Brien at the end of last season.

But with the inclusion of Blanch and Honeybrook as well as Jason Thompson standing in more matches throughout the season, the CRCA has almost had two umpires standing in each premier league game so far this season.

And the new kids on the block have impressed captains around the competition with their decision making and communication skills.

"I haven't gotten the chance to umpire with them but from all reports the captains are appreciating their efforts behind the stumps,” association president Bruce Baxter said.

"I think that tells you a lot about their ability in the pressure situations.”

Dave Honyebrook has returned to the Clarence River District Umpires Association ranks for the 2017/18 season, pictured officiating in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, November 4. Bill North

Blanch, who has given a lot to the game in terms of playing and curating wickets for the past three decades, said it was an exciting task to stand in Premier League.

"It is quite a different aspect to the game, behind the stumps,” he said.

"The player have been good to me as I have found my feet, and I hope they are enjoying what I am doing.”

Blanch said he took up umpiring after he couldn't continue playing any longer.

"I loved playing the game, but I got to the point where I was more a hindrance than a help in the field,” he said.

"But I couldn't leave the game.

"Things aren't as good as what they could be, and I think the more of us old blokes that can stay in the game is what will keep the sport alive.”

Blanch implored any player to consider taking up the challenge of umpiring when the finish playing.

"To me it keeps you in the game - rather than sitting on the sidelines being a ratbag and hurling abuse,” he said. "You can be out there and contributing.”