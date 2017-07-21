19°
New figures show NSW is best place for work

21st Jul 2017 5:29 AM Updated: 6:26 AM

NEARLY 180,000 jobs have been created in NSW in the past two years with the state upholding its status as having the lowest unemployment rate of all Australian states, new data revealed.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics Labour Force data for June shows NSW added 179,800 jobs from April 2015 to June 2017 - more than 70% of them full-time positions.

The NSW unemployment rate was again the lowest of any state at 4.8%, well below the next lowest states, Tasmania and Western Australia, both at 5.6%, and 1.2 percentage points lower than the 6%unemployment rate in the rest of Australia.

Acting Treasurer Victor Dominello said at a time when unemployment rates across Australia are generally low, NSW remains the best state for jobs by a significant margin.

"For more than two years NSW has had the lowest unemployment rate of any state in the country," Mr Dominello said.

"Housing construction is booming, our massive infrastructure program is surging ahead, business conditions are strong and NSW consumers are the most confident in the country - all that means more jobs for the families of our state."

The ABS data also showed the annual average youth unemployment rate in NSW continues to be the lowest of all the states.

Topics:  abs employment northern rivers employment northern rivers jobs unemployment rate

