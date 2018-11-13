New dawn at Yamba Chamber of Commerce breakfast

The Leadership hand-over. Left from front: outgoing secretary, Bev Mansfield; outgoing president, Debbie McCredie; outgoing treasurer, Rick Angelo. Right from front: new vice-president, Lauren Priest; new treasurer, Meredith Morschel; new president, Gina Lopez; new secretary, Roz Woodward.

A POOL of $13million worth of tourism funding will provide the main talking points at the first Yamba Chamber of Commerce Breakfast under the direction of new president Gina Lopez.

Jacquie Burnside from Destination North Coast is the guest speaker for the function at 'The Block' at Yamba YHA Backpacker Beach Resort from 7am on Wednesday.

Ms Lopez urged anyone with an vested interest in Yamba's community to attend.

"You might just become inspired to initiate a project that is good for the community,” she said.

"Jacquie Burnside will talk about the $13million coming into the area specifically for the events funding program.

"I am a project program manager by trade, so what I'd like to see is lots of groups coming together to form projects that the chamber can support.

"So if you've got a great idea for business in Yamba and can do it, we can help to communicate what you're doing and support it.”

The largely brand new committee will also be formally introduced to those in attendance, while there will be a chance to meet and greet with representatives of Clarence Valley Council's economic development and tourism departments.

"Alicia Hiatt, Elizabeth Fairweather and Lou Gumb will be there to mingle and answer questions,” Ms Lopez said.

"We really want it to be about getting together and creating new energy around tourism.”

The breakfast is $20 for chamber members and $25 for guests.