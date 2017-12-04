New Dean of Grafton has strong links to Holy Land

GRAFTON ROLE: Greg Jenks will be invested as the next Dean of Grafton on Tuesday.

GRAFTON ROLE: Greg Jenks will be invested as the next Dean of Grafton on Tuesday.

THE Grafton Anglican Diocese will strengthen its ties with with the Holy Land when it invests its eighth Dean of Grafton tomorrow.

Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton will celebrate the installation of the Reverend Canon Greg Jenks as Dean of Grafton and as Rector of the Anglican Parish of Grafton at 6pm.

Dr Jenks comes to Grafton after serving as Dean of St George's College in Jerusalem, where he continues to be a Canon Emeritus of St George's Cathedral.

He has strong links to Jerusalem and the Holy Land, and is one of the directors for the Bethsaida archaeology project on the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee.

Dr Jenks is a native of the Northern Rivers.

He was born in Lismore and lived there until his family moved to Brisbane when he was a teenager.

His family roots are in Byron Shire and the Dorrigo, as well as Lismore.

Dr Jenks is a graduate of the University of Queensland, where he gained advanced qualifications in religious studies and classics: Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours, Studies

in Religion), Master of

Arts and Doctor of Philosophy.

After completing his ordination studies at St Francis Theological College in Brisbane, he served in several parishes within Brisbane Diocese.

Much of his ministry has been devoted to theological education, having taught biblical studies in Adelaide, Brisbane and Jerusalem over many years.

Since returning from Jerusalem earlier this year, Dr Jenks has been serving as the locum priest for the Byron Bay Parish.

Dr Jenks is married to Eve James, and they have two adult daughters.

Ms James is the library manager of the Roscoe Library at St Francis College, Brisbane.

Dr Jenks has published several books and academic essays. His current research interests are centred on Galilee in the time of Jesus, with a special interest in the archaeology of first-century Nazareth.

He has been a co-director of the Bethsaida archaeology project since 2009 and is currently the coin curator for that dig. He is the inaugural director of the Centre for Coins, Culture and Religious History (CCCRH).

The centre will be collaborating with Christ Church Cathedral to present a number of exhibitions of coins, icons, hand written manuscripts, and other historic documents in the Cathedral Bookshop.

The first of these exhibitions will be launched the day after Dean Jenks' installation, and will celebrate the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther and the Reformation. Admission is free during Bookshop opening hours: Tuesday/Friday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

It is hoped that these occasional exhibitions will be of interest to the wider community, as well as other churches and schools.

Dean Jenks can be found online here. His blog typically includes his Sunday sermon as well as other pieces on biblical archaeology and current affairs.