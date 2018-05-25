New developments in the works

Following on from the 100m of development applications approved this year by Clarence Valley Council, there are five DAs on exhibition for houses and three for sheds.

However, there are a few extra developments applications on public display at council:

Storage sheds

241 new storage sheds could find a home in Bruce St, Grafton if a new application from BACM Enterprises is approved.

The lots are owned by BACM and are zoned 4(a) Industrial under the Clarence Valley Council LEP. The new sheds will be a part of the Bruce St industrial precinct.

The project is estimated to cost $485,000.

New Drive-thru at McDonald's

McDonald's South Grafton has put in an application for a dual-lane drive-thru.

The McDonald's, which is two storey with drive-thru on the ground level, is located near the former Visitor Information Centre.

McDonald's first applied for this in 2011, and the application was approved in 2012. However, the consent issued has lapsed.

The primary purpose of this development application is to provide McDonald's with more efficient operation, increasing queuing capacity and reducing the potential impacts of the drive-thru on the car park facilities. The queuing spaces in the drive-thru will increase by three cars.

The DA also incorporates the replacement of tri-rotating boards with LED menus and the installation of new speaker boxes.

Wedding venue

A property on Meyers Rd Ramornie has a DA before council to allow them to hold weddings.

There will be no new development on the site, but instead the existing house will be used with the help of hiring a marquee when needed.

They intend to keep the number of guests to 50, with 28 or less weddings per year.