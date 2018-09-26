Menu
Dick Smith has gone on the attack against Aldi.
Business

Dick Smith accuses ALDI of draining nation’s wealth

by BRUCE McDOUGALL
26th Sep 2018 5:30 AM
DICK Smith has launched a blistering attack on ALDI claiming the German supermarket giant employs too few Australians, is "highly secretive" and drains the country of wealth.

In a video released online yesterday, Mr Smith accuses ALDI of taking business from Aussie companies and implores Australian shoppers to buy local.

Dick Smith has accused Aldi of secrecy and not employing enough Australians.
It comes after Mr Smith recently took aim at fees charged by foreign-owned online booking agencies, in another video that had three million hits online.

In the latest video, Mr Smith said ALDI was Australia's lowest cost and most profitable supermarket chain - but employed half as many staff as Aussie-owned retailers.

"We all love low prices but not so low that many of our young people can never have a proper full-time career or our farmers are forced into bankruptcy," he said.

Mr Smith said ALDI _ owned by Germans Karl Albrecht Jr and Beate Heister worth over $40 billion _ started out sourcing food in Australia but had since abandoned Australian farmers and producers.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

Dick Smith and Aldi Secrecy (08:21 mins) from Dick Smith Videos on Vimeo.

