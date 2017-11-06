New director signals end to council's musical chairs

A PERIOD of instability and restructure at Clarence Valley Council has been resolved with the appointment of a new director, but it has come at the cost of a senior executive.

On Friday acting general manager Ashley Lindsay announced the appointment of a new director of corporate governance, Greater Taree Council's former corporate support executive, Laura Black.

Ms Black's appointment will end the period of restructure in senior management which has cost the acting director corporate Kristian Enevoldson his position at the council.

The departure of general manager Scott Greensill in March, necessitating the appointment of director corporate Ashley Lindsay to acting general manager, together with a management restructure, created a need to reduce staff numbers.

Mr Enevoldson, the executive manager of organisational performance and governance, stepped into director corporate's role and continued as Mr Lindsay was confirmed general manager.

Meanwhile the council shed 23 jobs, including several senior management positions, as part of its cost-cutting measures to fulfil the State Government's Fit for the Future requirements.

Mr Lindsay said Ms Black's position was created following a management restructure that resulted in the number of executive staff being cut from five to four.

In that restructure the former role of executive manager of performance and governance was abolished and those responsibilities were redistributed - many of them going to the new corporate and governance director.

He said Ms Black had accepted the position and would start with the Clarence Valley Council early in the new year.

Mr Lindsay said Ms Black was energetic and would bring new ideas and perspective to the council's senior leadership team.

Ms Black has 14 years' experience in senior and project management positions across the areas of corporate support, social planning, community development and service delivery in local and state government sectors in NSW, as well as time spent in the community service sector.

"She has an enthusiasm for delivering quality, value-for-money services to the community and holds qualifications in social sciences, planning and business management," Mr Lindsay said.

"She will bring a wealth of experience in creating a customer-focused organisation, providing services that are efficient and meet the needs of ratepayers."

Ms Black said her experience in a council similar to the Clarence Valley meant she was familiar with the issues facing the council and community.

"I have experience with the challenges of limited resources to meet a significant infrastructure burden, an expansive area to service, coupled with the social challenges of attracting and retaining population and attracting development to ensure communities are connected and thriving," she said.

Mr Lindsay said losing Mr Enevoldson, who had been acting in the new corporate and governance role, was the result of a difficult decision to opt for an external candidate.

"Kristian has been with council for about four years and has a long history in local government," he said. "He has been a valued employee and contributed greatly to the operations of council.

"We wish him all the best and are sorry to see him go."