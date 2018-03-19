Menu
New diversions are in place as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.
New diversions in place for highway upgrade

Jarrard Potter
19th Mar 2018 11:20 AM

TRAFFIC is set to be moved on to a new diversion and local access roads around Chatsworth Island, Mororo and Woombah from today.

The changed traffic conditions will be put in effect in three stages as part of the work on Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The new diversion roads are temporary roads that allow the project team to maintain capacity on the road network while safely building the new highway and Iluka interchange. Some of the new local roads are permanent and will eventually provide connections between communities and access to the upgraded highway.

On Monday March 19, motorists travelling on the Pacific Highway will be redirected onto the southbound carriageway of the existing highway between Carrolls Lane, Chatsworth Island and Iluka Road, Woombah. The northbound carriageway of the highway will be temporarily closed.

The intersection of Chatsworth Road north and the Pacific Highway will be temporarily closed.

Local traffic will be diverted from Chatsworth Road north over the existing northbound Mororo Bridge and connect to the local road network at Garretts Lane West and Lewis Lane. Access to the highway will be available from the new intersection of the Garretts Lane West diversion road and the Pacific Highway.

On Tuesday, the intersection of Iluka Road and the Pacific Highway will be temporarily closed. All traffic travelling to and from Iluka will now access the Pacific Highway from the new Garretts Lane East local road connection. Access to the highway will be about 500 metres north of the existing Mororo bridges. All movements will be available at this intersection.

On Monday March 26, the final diversion road switch will be implemented on the new local road connection which is about 1.2 kilometres long and joins the Old Pacific Highway from Iluka Road to Garretts Lane East.

