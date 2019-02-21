Menu
BACK HOME: New paediatric registrar at Grafton Base hospital, Maclean local Rhiannon Faulkner.
Community

New doctor gets back to her roots

Kathryn Lewis
by
21st Feb 2019 1:00 AM
MACLEAN local Doctor Rhiannon Faulkner has been all over NSW in the beginning of her budding medical career, but now she is happy to be home for a final year of training.

The 29-year-old has just started as a paediatric registrar at Grafton Base Hospital, completing training just a stone's throw from her home town after studying at the University of New England in Armidale and completing residency at Tweed Heads.

"It's really nice (to be back home), it's good because it's where I want to work, it's helping me establish how things work in the area, and get involved in the system, and to meet other people and to be a part of that network,” she said.

"It's nice to give back, it's really nice to come in and people ask where I'm from and I'm like, actually I was born here.”

Dr Faulkner said the training will help bring her dream of working as a general practitioner in the Valley, one step closer. "Hopefully before I leave I can start meeting with some local practices to suss out where has openings, where I might be able to find a job,” she said.

WORKING HARD: Dr Rhiannon Faulkner in her office at Grafton Base Hospital.
The role is part of the Commonwealth's Integrated Rural Training Pipeline for Medicine which gives local medical students the chance to get back to their roots and complete training in regional and remote communities they grew up in.

University of Wollongong program coordinator for the Clarence Valley Regional Training Hub, Joanne Chad, said the introduction of Rural Generalist and GP Proceduralist Advanced Specialist Training program will give Grafton Base Hospital the chance to go back its role as a training hospital.

"Since the late 1980s we have seen a decline in postgraduate medical training at Grafton Base Hospital. These accredited training opportunities along with positive promotion of the Clarence Valley, will hopefully encourage medical graduates to relocate to the Clarence Valley for training” she said.

