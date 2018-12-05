New drink driving laws might make you put that beer down

Make sure you have a Plan B if you're going to drive, tough new drink driving laws have been introduced.

TOUGH new drink driving laws mean drivers who commit a low-range drink driving offence will lose their licence immediately and be hit with a hefty fine.

The NSW Government will introduce the new laws by mid 2019.

Under the new laws, any driver who commits a low-range drink driving offence will be fined $561 and lose their licence immediately for three months.

Penalties for first time drug presence offences detected on the roadside via NSW's mobile drug testing (MDT) program will include a fine and three month licence suspension.

From this month, first time mid-range offenders will need to have an alcohol interlock device installed to prove they can separate their drinking from driving. Repeat offenders will face vehicle sanctions, including licence plate confiscation and vehicle impoundment.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight said last year 55 people lost their lives in alcohol related crashes and 81 people died in crashes involving someone with illicit drugs in their system.

"The 0.05 limit has been in place in NSW for almost 38 years. It is about driving home to the community that there are no more excuses," Mrs Pavey said.

"The message to the community is powerful. Have a Plan B. Because if you drink drive, you will be caught, and you will lose your licence."

The tough new laws come as part of a the 2021 Road Safety Plan.

The State Priority Target hopes, by 2021, to reduce road fatalities by at least 30 per cent from 2008-2010 levels.

By 2026, the plan aims to set new road safety targets every 10 years, and reviewed every five years, to make ensure the push to move Towards Zero fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

The ultimate goal of the plan is an aspirational target of zero fatalities and serious injuries on our roads by 2056.