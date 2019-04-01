New drive-thru 'unbelievable' asset for Grafton

BIG PLANS: Chrissy Hancock gets ready to deliver the iconic green Hank's bag via drive-thru at the the bakery's new to be opened on April 1st location at the site of the former Visitor Information Centre in South Grafton.

BIG PLANS: Chrissy Hancock gets ready to deliver the iconic green Hank's bag via drive-thru at the the bakery's new to be opened on April 1st location at the site of the former Visitor Information Centre in South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

TASTY changes are on the horizon for the former tourist information centre site in South Grafton after finally securing new landlords.

Last month, Hank's Kitchen owners Christina and Aaron Hancock snapped up the property for an undisclosed sum and are currently awaiting DA approval from Clarence Valley Council to develop the site.

"We have big plans for the location," Ms Hancock said.

"It will be very different from what people are used to seeing with the Hank's Kitchen brand."

Ms Hancock said they weren't originally looking to expand the business, but after dropping off a friend in the McDonalds car park, she realised its potential.

"When I showed Aaron the property, he couldn't resist," she said.

"We've always looked at opening a drive-thru bakery and this location was perfect."

But before that dream becomes a reality, Clarence Valley Council must approve some bold plans.

"Like any application, we have to tick all the boxes and accommodate for the increased traffic flow," she said.

"We were originally planning a four-lane drive-thru but had to scale it back to two, due to habitat restrictions for an endangered species of fly."

Leaked plans seen by The Daily Examiner shows the new building in the shape of a big pie and what appears to be a vertical sausage roll complete with an observation deck.

"Our hope is the pie will be seen from space," Ms Hancock said.

She also added that if the drive-thru proves to be a success, there may be plans of further expansion.

"We will definitely look at closing the current South Grafton shop and making the new shop open 24 hours if everything goes well," she said.

"But for now, it's too early to say which direction we'll take."

Clarence Valley Council were contacted for comment about the application, however environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said it would be inappropriate to comment on a development application before it was considered by council.

If the DA application is successful, Ms Hancock said the planned opening date will be April 1, 2020.

Drive-thru service will only be available before midday.