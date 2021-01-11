Menu
Job seekers and employers will have the benefit of a new employment facilitator in Page.
Careers

New employment facilitator helping job seekers find work

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 9:46 AM
Job seekers and employers will have the aid of a new employment facilitator for the North Coast to help job seekers find work as part of the Australian Government’s $62.8 million Local Jobs Program.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said a new Employment Facilitator will help support the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Coast employment facilitator, Peter Skorupanovic from Nortec Employment and Training will work on-the-ground in the region to support employers and job seekers to connect with employment and training opportunities.

“Part of the role will be to identify projects that can be funded by the Australian Government through the Local Recovery Fund, ranging from $10,000 to $200,000,” Mr Hogan said.

“The Federal Government’s aim is to help in upskilling and reskilling as many job seekers as possible. It is critical we use solutions developed by our community, for our community.

“I’m excited by Peter’s new role in helping us grow in to 2021 and wish him the best of luck.”

Peter began his new role on January 4, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.dese.gov.au/local-jobs-program.

Grafton Daily Examiner

