New era for July racing carnival

Current chairman of Westlawn Finance Jim Dougherty and past chairman Mike Dougherty get ready to ring in the new day for the Westlawn Finance Race day this Sunday. Adam Hourigan

WHEN Jim Dougherty looks at the black and gold colours of the family business Westlawn Finance across the crowd on the company-sponsored race day, he still feels a sense of pride in their involvement in one of Grafton's biggest event - the July carnival.

And while the day officially became "Westlawn Race Day” in 1985 on a Saturday, the family support ran much further back, with the Royal Tavern Handicap being run from 1978.

What started out as a corporate race day for clients and business associates turned into one focussed on the whole community in the early 2000s when the sponsorship extending to throwing the gates open to the general public, making it a day for all to enjoy for free.

This year brings another change in the traditional opener for the carnival - coming a few days earlier to a Sunday - and Mr Dougherty said it was important for two reasons.

Current chairman of Westlawn Finance Jim Dougherty and past chairman Mike Dougherty inspect the track before the new day for the Westlawn Finance Race day. Adam Hourigan

"First of all there was the school holidays not falling in the week, which affected the crowd (numbers),” he said.

"And then the CRJC wanted to give a longer lead into the Ramornie and the Cup, which gives the horses who qualify through those two main races 10-11 days to recover rather than seven.

"The day being on a Sunday, there's fewer people working so there's more chance it won't clash with anything, and we hope to get a real good crowd and make it a real family day.”

The winner of the 1985 Westlawn Investments Cup, Bucking Rip. Adam Hourigan

Mr Dougherty said he enjoyed the family atmosphere, and the fact the crowd wasn't "too big”.

"You can still get around, it's not as busy like Cup day, and it's a good friendly crowd with mainly locals,” he said.

Helen Commerford has been coordinating the day for 28 of her 29 years working with what is now called Westlawn Finance.

"We emphasise the day for the families and also for the older members of the community. It gives them all an opportunity to come out,” she said.

Adelaide Zietsch brought the umbrella to complement her winning outfit in the fashion stakes on Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day. Adam Hourigan

"We've got good entertainment for the kids, plus roving entertainment.”

The traditional Black and Gold fashions for kids and adults would be on again, a fixture of the day since a suggestion from Sandra O'Meara at 2GF to get the crowd to dress in the company's traditional gold and black, which has been a huge success on the day.

Ms Commerford said there was always a lot of work that went into the day, especially this year for a financial business to organise something so close to the end of the financial year - "But maybe it could be a celebration day for accountants too,” she laughed.

"It's a great start to the carnival, and I think we'd be in a lot of trouble from the public if we stopped doing it.

"It's been a long association and it's been very successful for both us and the races,” Mr Dougherty agreed.

DETAILS

Gates open 10.30am.

Kids Fashion: 12.30

Adults Fashion 2.30

Courtesy bus back to CBD after last race.

Nine race program