New era of circus coming to Maclean

The new generation circus has arrived in Lismore and will be here for the next two weeks.
ebony stansfield
by

AFTER wowing audiences at Grafton show grounds the next stop for Circus Phoenix extreme is Maclean. Starting on Wednesday at the Maclean show grounds, Phoenix Circus will be pulling out all of their extreme acts.

Co-owner and co-creator Cassandra Gasser said audiences can feel the danger and the risk factor when watching the show.

"There are big acts, a lot of death-defying acts, " said Miss Gasser. This circus is anything but traditional, it features death-defying acts such as Phoenix globe riders in the globe of death, illusionists, flair action sports and a range of acrobatics. She describes the show as a new generation of circus as it's extreme sports mixed with extreme acts mixed with traditional circustry all in one bundle.

"Of course it's the best of both, so there isn't any dull moments in our show."

Phoenix Harris and Cassandra Gasser are both performers from circus families who own, run and star in the show and are currently the youngest circus owners in Australia.

"We decided we wanted something different and came up with this concept."

To book tickets, visit www.circusphoenix.com.au

Topics:  circus circus phoenix circus phoenix extreme grafton maclean

Grafton Daily Examiner
