QLD POLICE: Emergency Services
New era of policing in a Qld first

Annie Caughey
9th May 2018 5:00 PM
CALOUNDRA police are calling for residents to shine up their badges and whack on their aviators.

In a Queensland policing first, the police station is opening a rare trial to the public.

It involves the use of an information sharing application called Telegram that works like an instant messaging service, it gives police a one-way channel to hand out safety warnings and case leads to citizens.

Senior Constable Dan Barker is in charge of the trial and he said it will improve the station's efficiency, as officers can rely on public information to help broaden their eyes on the street.

"If you think about Neighbourhood Watch, but on an instant and more useful scale," Snr Const Barker said.

"At the moment we've been sending out information where we are seeking assistance in relations to break and enter offences, shop stealing offences, stolen cars and all manner of different bits and pieces.

"It's a way to let the community know what's happening in Caloundra."

"Previously when we've had CCTV images of potential suspects we've really been limited to the information we circulate internally within the police and if no one knows who that potential suspect is, then a lot of those matters will go unsolved. But that doesn't mean someone in the public doesn't know who that person is."

"We've got some really good members of the public who have assisted us already in solving these matters."

The trial has been running since January with the assistance of some business owners on Bulcock Street, and its success has now moved the trial into its second stage, which aims to reach out to a wider group.

Residents can download Telegram from App Store or Google Play and later register here: t.me/caloundrapolice.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

