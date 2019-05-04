Menu
Homage to the great abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock's masterpiece is this aerial titled Blue Poles, 2018.
Art & Theatre

New exhibition came out of the blue

Lesley Apps
by
4th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOT really knowing if a career in environmental science or the arts was the best fit, Stuart Murphy decided to combine both his loves instead. His new exhibilition BLUE perfectly encapsulates this marriage of ideas.

The prolific drone photographer has been capturing topographical images of the area for a couple of years as part of his arts practice, with the aerials forming the basis of the exhibition which opens tonight at the Naked Bean in South Grafton.

"I've recently found a balance in my personal Art Vs Science battle with my aerial photography. It seems a natural fit, telling stories of human interference in Australian landscapes in my own way,” Murphy said.

AERIAL: Tucabia Blue.
Murphy said he used to describe these works as abstract aerial photographs but after a rethink he believed the interpretation should lie in the mind of the observer.

"The photos are an accurate record of the Earth's surface as viewed from above at that one point in time. I look for line, colour, pattern and texture that will satisfy the eye. When I find that, the image can also play tricks on the eye and mind. So different people will see different things,” he said.

The BLUE imagery offers a bird's eye view of the wetlands of the NSW north and mid-north coast. The exhibition's title revealed itself once he looked at what he had captured.

"Nearly half the works feature a crazy, unnatural- looking blue sheen due to a thin bio film on the water surface that reflects the blue sky above. The interesting lines, patterns and texture you see are made by cattle, kangaroos and wading birds including nesting swans,” he said.

Mr Murphy's works may look familiar. They were recently donated to use for local fundraisers.

The artwork pictured is a raffle prize (tickets at Cuts on Fitzroy) while another of his images will be auctioned at the Helping Hands trivia night this month. All proceeds will go to cancer patient Jules Holder.

BLUE opens tonight at 5.30pm at the Naked Bean in South Grafton. Live music by StuSax on piano.

drone photography entertainment photography the naked bean whats on
Grafton Daily Examiner

