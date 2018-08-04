New exhibition has the 'vow' factor

Curator Bree Hiatt stands with some dresses as part of her History of Clarence Weddings exhibition at he Grafton Regional Gallery.

Curator Bree Hiatt stands with some dresses as part of her History of Clarence Weddings exhibition at he Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan

TRADITIONALLY they're only good for one airing, if things go to plan, so it must be nice to see your wedding dress in the spotlight again, especially almost 70 years later.

That wedding dress was worn and obviously beautifully stored by Dorothy Agnes Kelly who married William Matthew Dougherty in 1951. Mrs Dougherty's lace creation is just one of the beautiful gowns on display at a new exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery - History of Weddings in the Valley.

Curated by Bree Hiatt, the display features several women's bridal attire across a variety of vintages from the mid-century to the fabulous '70s and '80s and new millennium. Complementary photographs and memorabilia accompany this nuptial showcase.

Mrs Hiatt said the exhibition was about six to eight months in the making and she was overwhelmed by the responses from across the Clarence community.

"Unfortunately we didn't have the space to feature them all so it was tough to keep the costume displays at 14.”

Mrs Hiatt said during the process of building the exhibition she learned the meaning behind every piece with the topic of weddings inspiring some lovely encounters for her.

WEDDING BLISS: Bree Hiatt admires Heather Roland's wedding dress worn in 1969. Adam Hourigan

"People just wanted to share their story. Why they held onto things. Even if they didn't have items to put in the display they were still very conversational. It sparked memories that they wanted to share with others.”

Mrs Hiatt said while the exhibition is beautiful, some people could also find it challenging.

"It can certainly tap into your emotions. Tears aren't out of the question with a personal exhibition like this.”