New exhibition sends a serious message to Australia

REFUGE: Gallery patrons are shown in silhouette as they watch Penelope Lee and Nathalie Hartog-Gautier stand in front of their projection as part of their Imaging the Margin exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

AROUND the time a controversial conversation between Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and US President Donald Trump about refugees was released to the public, a quieter statement was being made about this issue at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Friday.

Imaging the Margin: Journeys, Borders and living on the edge examines the marginalisation of refugees and contemplates our responsibilities as a nation.

The Sydney-based artists behind this two-year project, Nathalie Hartog-Gautier and Penelope Lee, attended Friday night's gallery opening and were well aware of the political timing of the event.

The women said the idea behind their exhibition was to bring this message to the public in a non-threatening way.

"It doesn't tell you want to think, we look at texts in the document that we signed up for and let you think about it,” Ms Hartog-Gautier said.

The display uses medieval manuscript to tell a

contemporary story of Australian perceptions of border protection, inter-cultural migration and social marginalisation.

"The media talk about problems more directly, our exhibition takes a more subtle approach,” Ms Hartog-Gautier said.

"We leave it up to people to contemplate what is happening and start a conversation.

"Refugees are marooned at our borders and relegated to the margins of humanity, they deserve more than a moment of consideration.”