New exhibition showcases waterways of the Clarence

WATERMARK is a new exhibition by Gulmarrad artist Liz Slater, focusing on the Clarence Valley's fluid nature.

Using the waterways of the Lower Clarence as inspiration for her latest works, Ms Slater has tried to capture parts of the local area she did not usually focus on.

"This is a bit of different environment for me as I am usually doing other landscapes, but it is really an extension of what I have been doing with other parts of the Clarence.”

The opportunity to display her work in Yamba played a big part in helping to shift her focus to landscapes in the area and Ms Slater said she was relishing the opportunity to have her work at the Old Kirk Museum.

It was especially important to Ms Slater there were areas for artists to display their work at both ends of the Clarence Valley.

"It is great to show my work in Yamba as most has been shown in the Grafton area,” she said.

"The Old Kirk is a great environment to have your work in, especially with the history of Yamba and it also has a number of great volunteers who do such a good job.”

The artistic process takes time for any artist, but Ms Slater was affected by significant spinal injuries which sometimes prevented her from painting. And when she was able to paint, she did so lying down in a specially built chair.

Ms Slater said it often took anywhere from 12 to 24 months to get together a body of work for exhibition and these works had been in the pipeline in some form or another since her last exhibition in Grafton.

Rod Watters, chair of the Gallery Foundation would be opening the exhibition at the Old Kirk Museum on Saturday, June 29 at 4pm and the exhibition runs until July 26.