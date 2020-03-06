NEW FACES: Meet the 2020 Jacaranda committee

THE 2020 Jacaranda Festival executive management committee are:

Senior Vice President: Desan Padaychee is a staffing manager by Aruma. He has been a volunteer emcee at the Jacaranda Ball and Queen Crowning ceremonies for the past five years. He adores the theatre and has been involved at both theatre companies in Grafton since he moved to Grafton 10 years ago.

Vice President: Chris Cormack works in disability management in the Clarence Valley

and Coffs Harbour for Aruma. He spent over 20 years working in marketing at public relations, servicing local, stateand federal government clients. Chris has been attending the festival since the early 1990s and moved to Nymboida three years ago after 28 years in Sydney.

Treasurer: Brennan Elks; first became involved in the festival in 2019 through his

employer Caringa Australia. Brennan was the driving force behind the festival’s unofficial mascot, ‘Jacaranda Jill’ one of the original Kewpie Dolls from the 2000 Sydney

Olympics

Secretary: Amanda Ryder: is currently Assistant District Governor for RotaryInternational District 9460. Amandahas experience fundraising, event management, funding applications and Associationsdocumentation. Amanda enjoys seeing the benefits that our young people can gain from participating in our community and being a part of things like the Jacaranda Festival.

Management Committee Members: Libby McPhee was part of the 2019 Retrofest team and organised the Pipe Band Quintet Competition. Libby’s focus this year is to team lead and build a full day Pipe Band and Highland Dancing event in Market Square.

Bruce Nelson heads up a creative and marketing agency Zakazukha. Bruce and Zakazukha works with the Jacaranda Festival and is an Executive Member of the Maclean Chamber of Commerce.

Zahli Stevens has a massive passion for her community. A 2019 Jacaranda Queen candidate, Zahli took out the highest fundraiser prize and is the

youngest Management Committee Member in history.

Festival Manager: In Mark Blackadder’s first year of employment the festival was published as the best in its 85 year history and managed to double income and expenditure. Mark is working with thenew Management Committee and plans are well on the way for 2020. It will be another record breaking festival.