New faces ready to hit the ground running

THERE is a new-look Local Land Services board and the Clarence has some representation.

Fine Flower cattle breeder Adam Chapman is one of four new faces on the North Coast Local Land Services board following an announcement by NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall.

The board includes three people who were successful in board elections and four members, including chairman Robert Smith, who were appointed by the minister.

Mr Chapman has operated a family beef cattle breeding, fattening and cropping property at Fine Flower in the upper Clarence for the past 20 years.

Mr Chapman has extensive board experience with Local Land Services’ predecessor ­organisations and is particularly interested in animal health, biosecurity and invasive pests and weeds.

Local Land Services boards work with landholders and local communities to identify and deliver services that are relevant to local needs and this is Mr Chapman’s first term on the board.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the skills and experience of Mr Chapman and Yorklea beef producer Bruce Lyle would be invaluable.

“These are unprecedented times for farming communities in the Northern Rivers as we cope with the impacts of drought, bushfires and now the coronavirus,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Board members also have a role in promoting the services offered, encouraging partnerships and building strong ­relationships with investors while also communicating the priorities and concerns of customers to the board.

“I welcome the North Coast board with its mix of new and familiar faces,” LLS statewide chairman Richard Bull said.

“Their combined skills and experience will ensure they can provide strong strategic direction to North Coast Local Land Services over the coming years.”

Once board members have completed an induction process, they will begin their ­important work of helping connect North Coast Local Land Services to the landholders and communities it serves.

Local Land Services chief executive David Witherdin said the agency looked forward to working with all 11 ­regional boards around the state.

“We will seek their support as we continue adapting our business so we can best assist land managers amid COVID-19 restrictions,” Mr Witherdin said.

New faces on the North Coast Local Land Services 2020 board are:

Jolyon Burnett, who is from Bexhill and is the current chief executive of the Australian Macadamia Society, has been appointed

Bruce Lyle, who runs an angus cattle stud at Yorklea near Casino, has been elected

David Michael Dawson, who has properties in the ­Macleay and Hastings Valleys and has a background in the government and media sectors, has been elected.

Adam Chapman, who operates a family beef cattle and cropping property at Fine Flower, has been elected.

Returning board members: