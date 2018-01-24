New fields for Debra the Zebra to raise money

ROCK STAR: Debra the Zebra will move to new quarters while the Grafton Men's Shed auctions her.

A CLARENCE Valley dental service has made a pre-emptive bid of $2500 for a custom made rocking zebra to be auctioned to raise money for palliative care in the region.

The owners of Family Dental, Willem Espag and Annie Lippert have made the bid for the toy, named Debra the Zebra, because it fits in with the motif they have chosen for their practices in Yamba and Grafton.

But Men's Shed member Bruce Carle said the bid is still below what the Men's Shed hopes to pull.

"When you look at the rocking zebra that was bought for Prince George, that was $10,000,” he said.

"While we're not hoping for that much, we think Debra is a unique look.

"We've taken the trouble to give her extra zebra-like qualities and then there's the time capsule inside her.

"We think she's worth it.”

Mr Carle said bidders could log into eBay from today after he was able to sort out online payment issues with Paypal.

"Basically we had to have Paypal before eBay would let us run the auction,” Mr Carle said.

"We originally said Thursday, but late on Tuesday we got the all clear, so it's on eBay for Wednesday.”

He said Debra would spend two weeks at Grafton Fast Photos and two weeks at a Family Dental practice while the the auction progressed on eBay.

"We would like to think she could stay local,” Mr Carle said. "But our primary aim is to raise money for palliative care, so if she goes elsewhere, so be it.

"All you have to do is log into eBay and search for Debra the Zebra.”