New rules coming to Aussie airports in security crackdown

Draft laws may give police more powers at Australian airports.

Draft laws may give police more powers at Australian airports.

PEOPLE acting suspiciously in Australian airports will have to show identification to police under draft laws introduced to Federal Parliament.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the new ID checking powers for Australian Federal Police would give officers the ability to make people leave the airport or ban them from flying for 24 hours if they pose a criminal or security threat.

People who refuse to show ID could also be "moved on" from the airport.

Mr Dutton says airports are one of the greatest targets for terrorism and crime groups for drug trafficking, and current police powers do not go far enough.

"Police at our airports are highly trained in behavioural analysis and threat assessments," he said.

"However, they don't currently have the power to check ID unless they can link behaviour to a specific offence."

Suspicious activity could include taking photos or videos of security check areas, he said.

The rules will come into place across Australia’s airports.

The minister said the increased powers would also give police the ability to remove bikie gang members from airports for two hours if it was known that an incoming flight had rival gang members.

The legislation would ensure Australian aviation networks were some of the safest in the world, Mr Dutton said, adding that failing to comply with the checks could result in a fine of up to $4200.

‘Suspicious activity’ will be cracked down on.

Police will have to identify themselves to a person before conducting ID checks.

Officers could use the new powers at major airports including Sydney, Sydney West, Melbourne Tullamarine, Brisbane, Perth, Gold Coast, Hobart, Launceston, Alice Springs, Canberra, Darwin and Townsville.