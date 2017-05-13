New-found fame for the girl with a Voice

SHOOTING FOR THE STARS: Rachael Noakes at work in Grafton reflects on her Voice journey so far.

WITH just one performance on The Voice, Grafton singer Rachael Noakes has been catapulted from obscurity to celebrity.

But no matter where the journey takes her, the 23-year-old says she will always be a Clarence Valley girl at heart.

On Monday night, Rachael and her family gathered around the television to watch the airing of the moment she sang her way to the next round of The Voice with a rendition of Delta Goodrem's song Dear Life.

"Originally I was too nervous to watch (the episode), and was just going to lock myself in my bedroom, but we made a night of it and picked my Nan up and watched it all together,” she said.

"When I was on stage I honestly had such an out-of-body experience... I was watching myself forget the lyrics and I was thinking 'What are you doing?'

"Now it feels like I'm living it all over again. No one really gets to do that, so it's spectacular.”

Speaking to The Daily Examiner on Thursday, the Grafton Cotton On employee said she had been overwhelmed by the support from the Clarence Valley community.

"Since the day after the audition aired, people have been stopping and pointing saying 'Oh my god it's her,” she laughed.

"Others have stopped me on the street to just congratulate me on having the courage to do it.

"I don't want people to just stare - come up and say hello. I'm still the same person and it's nice meeting new people.”

While contracts mean she has to keep her lips sealed about her future on The Voice, Rachael said there was no turning back.

"I think I've always known this is what I want, I've just been too scared to reach out and grab it,” she said.

"This experience has opened my eyes to how much I do really want it - there's no going back now. It's almost like I need it in my life to be me.”

Watch out for Rachael's next appearance on a future episode of The Voice.