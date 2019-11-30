Councillors vote to create new road fund

After some initial hesitation from councillors, a new strategic road reserve has been created.

Championed by the Mayor, Jim Simmons, the fund will pool together surplus balances from several reserves which will be allocated for future road capital works projects.

The fund ties $522,711 from the Sick Leave Insurance Reserve, Public Liability Excess, Oncost Reserve Workers compensation together with $368,448 from other surplus reserves.

Councillor Arthur Lysaught said it felt "quite strange" to be withdrawing funds from areas such as public liability excess and asked if council staff has seen it happen in the past.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said it had been done before and as untied funds it was up to council's discretion to allocate them.

With regards to the Workers compensation reserve, Mr Lindsay said they had been "accumulating more funds" than was needed to pay the premiums and the money could have been allocated to the general fund.

Mr Simmons said he did not want to go out and spend nearly $900,000 "in one go" but wanted it "to be used to attract State and Federal government funding."

"I believe there is a real need to get money out onto our roads, particularly on rural and regional roads that need it," he said.

"We have to put cases forward and it is to be used in trying to attract that funding."

The motion to create the fund was passed unanimously.