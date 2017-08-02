New fund to 'turbocharge' regional economic growth

A total of 30 girders were transported via South Grafton to build the new Sportsmans Ck Bridge at Lawrence.

THE Clarence Valley will share in funding worth $500 million as part of a NSW Government push to turbocharge new regional infrastructure projects.

The new Growing Local Economies Fund is aimed at boosting regional economic opportunities to help enliven local economies.

"This is a major part of the $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund secured by the Nationals in the NSW Government," Mr Gulaptis said. "We are already winners from record local infrastructure investment with 2500 direct and 7500 indirect jobs on the $4.4 billion Pacific Highway upgrade and many more on projects like the Grafton and Sportsman Creek bridges, the new Grafton jail and Casino's upgraded livestock exchange.

"But we can always do more and this new program is all about business- boosting infrastructure in regional NSW."

Mr Gulaptis encouraged local stakeholders to get involved.

"Consulting with local government, businesses, and industry and community groups will be an important first step towards submitting a strong application," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The fund will invest in supporting infrastructure that best suits the needs of each region's local industries."

For more information on how to apply visit www.nsw.gov.au/ growinglocaleconomies.