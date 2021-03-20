OPENING NIGHT: Gallery's journey for community

Hands in the air as Lennox Monaghan helps NSW minister for arts Don Harwin perfrom the official opening of the redevelopment of the Grafton Rregional Gallery .

Within the first five minutes of the official reopening of the Grafton Regional Gallery, it was clear that it was to be a celebration of all types of art from the Clarence Valley.

With the sound of Lennox Monaghan's yidaki still ringing, elder Poppy Harry Walker welcomed the crowd took many forms.

"Joe (Walker) tells his stories through his art," he said.

"I tell my stories through language."

He asked the crowd to pay respect to those who had gone before them, and to come together as one.

Poppy Harry Walker gives the welcome to country at the opening of the Grafton Regional Gallery

There were many stories still to be told how the new gallery had come together also; how the new gallery came to be following a near-death experience several years ago, how donations from government, private benefactors and the local community had pushed the project forward and how the hard work of many had returned art and crowds to the gallery courtyard after 14 months.

There was even a story from unconfirmed origin how the gallery was now the envy of others on the North Coast.

Lennox Monaghan performs at the official opening of the redevelopment of the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Director Niomi Sands took the stage last to give thanks to everyone who had contributed to the project, humbly leaving out her own contributions - which was quickly rectified by MC Peter Wood, and with the ribbon cut, Lennox raised his hands in the air, and the crowd was left to find their way through the expansion, which seemingly stretch on and on past the previous confines.

Standing at the rear of the gallery in front of renowned local artist Robert Moore's contribution to the opening, Ms Sands said it was so exciting and wonderful to be able to share the building with the community.

Director Niomi Sands in front of a Robert Moore work at the official opening of the redevelopment of the Grafton Regional Gallery.

"I think people wanted to know what we've been doing … and they're really surprised how big the space is and to see the artwork that's in here," she said.

"At the moment, the exhibitions are an exploration of the Clarence Valley, so throughout the exhibition you do go on a journey."

Ms Sands said the brand new parts of the gallery were fully climate controlled, which allowed them to host larger exhibitions, and with spaces for all works and the new galleries, there was the facility to host significant shows.

The gallery opening weekend continues with workshops and displays across the weekend, and Ms Sands encouraged everyone to come together and have a look at the new facility.

Tickets are available for the events through the Grafton Regional Gallery website.