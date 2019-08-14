New GDSC manager returns to old stamping grounds

ALL YOURS: New Grafton District Services Club manager Nathan Whiteside, left, took over from Garry Williams last week.

THE new general manager at the Grafton District Services Club has paid his dues working outside the Clarence Valley and has returned to the region he loves.

Nathan Whiteside took the reins at the GDSC last Monday, from Garry Williams who had the job for almost six years.

Mr Whiteside had been the operations manager at the club until he left in 2015 to take up the general manager's role at Central Charlestown Leagues Club in Newcastle.

"It was the change I needed to make,” he said. "I had senior roles here and at the Yamba Bowling Club, when I was assistant manager.

"But I needed to have that chance to be on my own, to be the boss, responsible for everything.

"That's why I took the job at Charlestown, which has given me an intimate knowledge of how a club works.”

Mr Whiteside said while the Newcastle club boasted 15,000 members compared to the 8000-plus at the GDSC, the operation had many similarities.

"It was a very friendly club, although with that number of members you didn't know everyone,” he said.

"It's the same here in Grafton. Members expect to see the GM out and about.”

Mr Whiteside said ideally the club supported its member base, which also reflected the community's interests.

GDSC president Warren Tozer said Mr Whiteside was one of 30 job applicants.

"It was an advantage his knowledge of club operations, but he had a lot of great applicants to beat,” Mr Tozer said.

"In the end it was that local knowledge, plus his experience, which counted.”

Mr Whiteside said he was also glad to be back home in the Clarence Valley.