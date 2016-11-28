New Grafton Bridge project enters next phase

The Rebecca Lilly is moved back to the Harwood Bridge from the Grafton Bridge after it completed a job on December 6, 2017.

AFTER working on the Harwood Bridge project for the past nine months, a 55 metre-long barge will return to the new Grafton Bridge project this week.

Roads and Maritime Services previously deplyed the barge Rebecca Lily to Grafton last December for a one-off pier skirt lift, and after working on the Harwood Bridge the barge will provide a larger work platform for cranes lifting 60-70 tonne bridge segments into place on the new Grafton Bridge.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the Rebecca Lily will replace the Rhumb barge which is currently on site.

"The barges are used to provide working platforms in the Clarence River for machinery and personnel," the spokesperson said.

"The Rebecca Lily is 55 metres long and 24 metres wide and has a 300-tonne crane on board, offering a stable platform for lifting large loads such as the precast concrete segments which make up the structure of the new Grafton bridge.

"Despite its larger size, it will be positioned so as not to impact on the existing navigation channel."

The Rhumb barge will return to the temporary jetty on the southern bank of the Clarence River, where its crane will be removed before the barge returns to Brisbane.