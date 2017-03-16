FIRST LOOK: New Grafton jail will be biggest in Australia

THE NEW jail to be built near Grafton will be the largest in Australia, according to the Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis at a press conference today.

Mr Gulaptis was speaking after announcing the Northern Pathways Consortium had won the contract to build a 1700-bed prison at Lavadia, 12.5km south-east of Grafton.

Artists impression of new Grafton Jail.

Mr Gulaptis said Northern Pathways was made up of four companies with extensive experience in prison construction and management: Serco, John Laing, John Holland and Macquarie Capital.

Northern Pathways runs prisons in Western Australia, Queensland, New Zealand and the UK.

Mr Gulaptis rated the jail, which would inject about $560 million into the local economy with 1100 construction jobs and 600 permanent positions, as a more important infrastructure project than the second Grafton bridge or the highway upgrade.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis makes the local announcement for the preferred tenderer of the new Grafton jail. Adam Hourigan

Mr Gulaptis said the operators would manage the jail for 20 years from its scheduled completion date in 2020.

As well as the prison jobs, Mr Gulaptis said there was room for related industries to operate near the jail, opening up the possibility of an industrial hub around the jail.

He also said the influx of prisoners would prompt an upgrade of the hospital to cope with the influx of "more serious" health issues a prison brings with it.

While Mr Gulaptis made his announcement in Memorial Park, Grafton, the Minister for Corrections David Elliott was making a similar announcement in Sydney.