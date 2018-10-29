Tragic truth behind synagogue shooting victims

People embrace along the street in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Picture: AP

People embrace along the street in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Picture: AP

A PAIR of brothers, a husband and wife, a new grandfather and a woman who witnessed the holocaust are among the innocent worshippers who tragically lost their life in a mass shooting at a suburban Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday (local time).

Officials released the names of all 11 victims during a news conference Sunday morning. They included professors and accountants, dentists and beloved doctors all serving their local community. All of them were middle-aged or elderly.

The deadly attack on the Tree of Life synagogue killed eleven and wounded six, including four police officers, in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.

The synagogue housed three separate congregations, all of which were conducting Sabbath services when the attack began just before 10am, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

Now, the close-knit community in the charming, leafy neighbourhood of Squirrel Hill are left to mourn their friends, family and neighbours.

Daniel Stein was among the 11 people killed inside the Squirrel Hill Tree of Life Synagogue. Picture: WXPI Pittsburgh

Daniel Stein, 71, was the first to be named as one of the victims, when his family remembered him to local media as a kind soul always willing to lend a hand.

"He was always willing to help anybody," his nephew, Steven Halle, told the Tribune-Review.

"He was somebody that everybody liked, very dry sense of humour."

Tragically, Stein, who was an active member of his congregation, had just become a new grandfather.

"This is going to be a horrible loss for the baby growing up without a grandfather. We're still trying to get everything together with my aunt and my cousins. It's really hard right now," Mr Halle said.

Stein was a longtime member of the New Light Congregation, which moved to the Tree of Life building about a year ago, when the congregation of about 100 mostly older members could no longer afford its own space.

Other members of New Light who lost their lives were Melvin Wax, who was in his late 80s, and Richard Gottfried, 65. The three have been described as "the heart, the religious heart" of New Light.

Myron Snider spoke about his friend, "Mel", who would stay late to tell jokes with him.

"He [Wax] and I used to, at the end of services, try to tell a joke or two to each other. Most of the time they were clean jokes. Most of the time. I won't say all the time. But most of the time," he said.

'TRUSTED CONFIDANT, HEALER'

Jerry Rabinowitz, a 66-year-old personal physician, also lost his life in the senseless act of violence.

His friend, former Allegheny County Deputy District Attorney Law Claus, as more than a physician for him and his family for the last three decades.

"He was truly a trusted confidant and healer," he wrote in an email to his former co-workers on Sunday.

He said Rabinowitz had an uplifting demeanour and would provide sage advice.

"Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz … could always be counted upon to provide sage advice whenever he was consulted on medical matters, usually providing that advice with a touch of genuine humour," Mr Claus said.

"He had a truly uplifting demeanour, and as a practising physician he was among the very best."

Other beloved community members who were among the 11 victims were a married couple, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, and two brothers, Cecil and David Rosenthal.

David Rosenthal was the youngest victim at 54-years-old.

The eldest victim in the massacre - and perhaps the most poignant loss - is 97-year-old Rose Mallinger.

As many people on Twitter have pointed out, Mallinger, who was born in 1921, would have been a young girl during the Holocaust and the rise of Nazism in Europe.

Police stand guard outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire on Saturday. Picture: AP

Dr Karl Williams, chief medical examiner of Allegheny County, listed the victims in a media conference.

They were: Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65, Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and his brother David Rosenthal, 54; married couple Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86; Daniel Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 88; and Irving Younger, 69.

A CRIME OF HATE

A 46-year-old man, Robert Gregory Bowers, has been arrested. He has been charged with 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.

Officials say Bowers expressed a hatred of Jews before he walked inside the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services on Saturday morning (local time) and opened fire, armed with a rifle and three handguns.

Robert Gregory Bowers, has been charged with 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.

Just five minutes before the shocking crime was committed, Bowers made an ominous post on Gab, a social network site that has found popularity among the alt-right community and advocates for free speech.

"HIAS (the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) likes to bring in invaders that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in," he posted.

Multiple witnesses reported the gunman walked into the building and yelled: "All Jews must die."

A Pittsburgh police officer stated in the warrant that Bowers was being treated for his injuries when he remarked that Jews were "committing genocide to his people."

Police engaged in a shootout with the suspect, who reportedly barricaded himself in the third floor of the temple. It's understood he surrendered to police while crawling and injured before being taken into custody.

It is understood the shooting is being prosecuted as a hate crime, not as domestic terrorism.

Bowers could face the death penalty if he is convicted of a hate crime.

"The distinction between a hate crime and domestic terrorism is a hate crime is where an individual is animated by a hatred or certain animus toward a person of a certain ethnicity or religious faith," US lawyer Scott Brady said, CNN reports.

"It becomes domestic terrorism where there's an ideology that that person is then also trying to propagate through violence. We continue to see where that line is. But for now, at this place in our investigation, we're treating it as a hate crime and charging it as such."

US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said the charges "could lead to the death penalty" - something which US President Donald Trump has called for.

"When people do this they should get the death penalty," Mr Trump said.

"They should pay the ultimate price."

Mr Trump also rejected suggestions that tougher gun laws may have prevented the massacre, saying if the temple had been armed "the results would have been far better."

The suspect had a license to carry firearms and legally owned his guns, according to a law enforcement official.

However, Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto rejected Mr Trump's idea that an armed guard in the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue would have stopped the shooting that resulted in 11 deaths.

"I don't think that the answer to this problem is solved by having our synagogues, mosques and churches filled with armed guards or our schools filled with armed guards," he said on Meet the Press in the US.

"I think we're dealing with an irrational person who acted irrationally. And trying to create laws around that is not the way that we should govern.

"We should try to stop irrational behaviour from happening at the forefront. And not try to create laws around irrational behaviour to continue."

Bowers, who underwent surgery and remained hospitalised, is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.