An activist wears a belt bag with a sticker of the Extinction Rebellion movement as he lays on the ground during a protest in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, to call on Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to act to protect the Amazon rainforest. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
Environment

New group to drive climate action in the Clarence

Bill North
by
11th Sep 2019 12:43 PM
RESIDENTS concerned about climate change are invited to attend the inaugural Clarence Valley meeting of global movement Extinction Rebellion.

The meeting to plan the next steps to climate action will be held in the Jim Thompson Pavillion at Maclean Showground on Thursday (September 12) from 5.30-7.30pm.

Extinction Rebellion is a rapidly growing movement of concerned citizens from all walks of life, focused on the world telling the truth about the climate emergency, and taking action now.

Join Extinction Rebellion Clarence at the inaugural meet-up to learn more about:

The climate and biodiversity emergency;

Extinction Rebellion's history and principles;

How to take non-violent direct action;

And to get ready for the global climate strike on September 20.

"This event will empower you to take the next steps in effectively responding to the climate emergency as part of Extinction Rebellion," the group stated on its Facebook Event page.

"Please bring a gold coin donation to cover venue costs. And please carpool wherever possible, to minimise our driving miles."

climate action climate change extinction rebellion maclean showground student strike for climate
