New Harry snub widens royal rift

Prince Harry was reportedly refused permission for a Remembrance Sunday wreath to be laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph in London, in a sign of a widening royal rift.

Prince Harry reportedly told Buckingham Palace he wanted a wreath to be laid, but his request was refused as he no longer represents the monarchy, The Times reported.

The Queen was reportedly not told about her grandson's request, reports The Sun.

It comes as the Queen led ceremonies in London as wreaths were laid and war heroes stood in a solemn tribute to those who sacrificed so much - as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared "no virus will stop us".

Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the ceremonies.

But Prince Harry, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle, is believed to be very upset at the decision to reject his wish, The Times reported, as he has close links with the military.

He served for more than 10 years and has been involved in promoting causes for veterans including the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in March, but was reportedly hoping to soon resume some of his military activities.

The decision not to allow a wreath to be laid on his behalf means those hopes have suffered a serious setback.

Prince Harry first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph 11 years ago.

In a podcast that aired in the UK on Sunday (local time), Prince Harry said: "Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. I wear it [the poppy] to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans.

"These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph."

Prince Harry rose to the rank of Captain and undertook two tours of Afghanistan during his service.

Prince Andrew was also missing from the service amid controversy surrounding his friendship with disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the claims regarding Prince Harry's wish to have a wreath laid.

