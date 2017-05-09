New harvester an investment for cane co-op

GOOD seasons and a solid outlook have led to the cane grower owned and operated North Clarence Harvesting Co-operative taking delivery of a new John Deere harvester.

Director of the North Clarence Harvesting Co-operative, Andrew Fischer commented; "Sugar cane growers are business people, and like any progressive business we are always looking to improve our performance. Adding this advanced new harvester to our fleet ensures we continue to operate our harvesting business at its optimum level, delivering returns to our growers and our local industry.”

Enhancements such as intuitive steering and propulsion and a floating crop divider base cutter, are all designed to deliver harvesting efficiency and performance gains by cutting more of the cane stalk without breakage and minimal soil disruption.

This state-of-the-art machine also integrates the latest technology in the design and functionality of the cab, offering optimum operator comfort and control. Lead-driver for the co-operative, Warwick McLeod, says he is looking forward to putting the new harvester into work when the season kicks off next month. Having planned to retire after last season, Warwick has been enticed to stay on for at least another season by the attraction of the new machine, which offers creature comforts such as air-suspended seating, climate control and built-in fridge. The cab's control centre also utilises the JDLink telematics system to deliver real-time performance monitoring designed to optimise running productivity.

The purchase has given Chesterfield Australia their first sale of a new cane harvester since opening its doors in Maclean last year.

Chesterfield Sales Representative Campbell Underwood and Lead Mechanic Keith McLaren, handed over the keys to the new harvester at the co-operatives' Chatsworth facility. Mr Underwood remarked; "We are very excited to develop this relationship with the local sugar industry and look forward to working with the North Clarence Harvesting Co-operative as the season ramps up.”

The Clarence cane harvesting season is set to commence in mid-June with yet another strong crush anticipated.