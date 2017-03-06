New Harwood bridge one step closer

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway at Harwood for work to build the new bridge over the Clarence River, as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Motorists travelling southbound on the highway can expect minor delays near Harwood on and off ramp from 7am to 6pm between Tuesday March 7 and Saturday March 11 for delivery of equipment to install supports for the bridge. Trucks delivering this equipment will be using the ramps which are closed to all other traffic.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place on the northbound on ramp at Yamba interchange between 7am and 6pm on weekdays for about the next six months for earthwork and foundation treatment for the bridge and a permanent realignment of the Grafton turn off from Yamba Road.

There will be increased truck movements in the area while work is carried out and motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.