New Highway Patrol muscle car revealed

VICTORIAN police have taken delivery of a $230,000, 305km/h twin-turbo V8 capable of smoky burnouts and wild drifting.

Capable of scorching to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds, the 460kW BMW M5 Competition will be used for highway patrol duties.

The luxury performance sedan accelerates faster than some Ferraris and Porsches, making it a formidable opponent for those planning to attempt a getaway.

It has been provided to Victoria Police at no cost for 12 months, allaying fears taxpayers will be shelling out the $229,900 (plus on-road costs) for one of Germany's most revered executive expresses.

The gift follows Victoria Police's controversial decision to buy dozens of diesel-powered 5 Series diesels - priced from $122,300 and kitted out with leather and a sunroof - instead of suitable cars half the price, which are used by police departments in other states.

BMW Australia boss Vikram Pawah says the BMW's condition-based servicing, which allows the car to monitor how it is being driven and extend or shorten service intervals, delivers "strong life cycle value for Victoria Police".

"When combined with the safety of the xDrive four-wheel-drive system, the M5's all-round ability aspects makes it a natural fit for dynamic police duties," says Pawah.

While the M5 Competition has all-wheel drive to improve traction, the front wheels can be temporarily disconnected, something that "allows experienced and skilled drivers to revel in the experience offered by past generations of the BMW M5", according to the press kit trumpeting the M5 Competition. Think burnouts and drifting.

BMW says the M5 Competition sharpens the responses of the regular M5 for "supreme performance" and that it is a car capable of "controlled drifts and particularly playful handling".

The company says the tweaks to the Competition version of the M5 ensures a car with "motor racing undertones is guaranteed at all times", something that will no doubt come in handy around Toorak or South Yarra.

The M5 Competition isn't the first high performance car to be run by Victoria Police. Last month they took delivery of a Tesla Model X, one of the fastest electric SUVs on the market and a car that sells for upwards of $140,000.

