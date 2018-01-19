Menu
New Highway proposal won't avoid Ulmarra

The Pacific Highway is blocked in both directions after a truck crashed at Ulmarra about 6.30am Saturday. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Jenna Thompson
by

RESTRICTIONS to the Woolgoolga to Ballina bypass may force a steady concentration of B-double trucks through the Ulmarra township.

"When the Ulmarra bypass opens in 2020, it is expected the number of heavy vehicles travelling through the town centre will be reduced from 2500 to 385 per day," a Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson has said.

From that number, Jim Pearson from Jim Pearson Transport said 70 to 80 of those trucks would be from his company.

"Most of them are B-doubles and, looking at the highway plans, going through Ulmarra to get onto the Tyndale interchange looks like the quickest route to head north," Mr Pearson said.

A map of the New Pacific Highway modifications.
A map of the New Pacific Highway modifications.

"However, that will depend on the time factor of the southern interchange at Eight Mile Lane.

"If it turns out it cuts down on kilometres or time, it could be a possibility we use that interchange instead."

Ulmarra resident Ryan Brown said this modification negated more than a decade of promises that the bypass would resolve their traffic woes, specifically the black spot at the southern end of the village.

"It's the same old thing they tell us, yet we're still going to have B-doubles and semis coming through the town so it doesn't actually fix anything," Mr Brown said.

"Until they do something to that corner, it's just going to remain a problem."

